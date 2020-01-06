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Anbaric Rockband Sweden
Anbaric - Nordic Hard Rock
Anbaric - Nordic Hard Rock
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23 views • January 06, 2020
In 2017 the debut album “Illusion Of The Holy” was released and immediately was
praised worldwide by both critics and fans.
A crucial second, self-titled album will hit the streets 10th of October. Fear not, the
follow-up features an vibrant, extremely hungry band ready to take on the world.

Anbaric has never been more focused and to the point. 13 groovy tracks featuring
the first single “Grand Innovations”, along with heavy, potent tunes as “Sisu”,
“Angels Falling”, “Landscape of Discontent”, “I Stand Corrected” and the gripping
power ballad “Room 724”.

Recorded by guitar virtuoso Mattias IA Eklundh, with a guest appearance by Harcore
Superstar ‘s Jocke Berg and mixed by Martin Sandvik, this record is a must-hear.
Available as 180-gram gatefold LP, CD and digital download from TSP productions.
Line-up:
Kim Andrei: vocals, bass, Kimmo Komulainen: guitar, Mika Vainio: drums

Official website
https://www.anbaric.se

Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiGi-U18QMGnKlITRy2Fugw

Deezer
https://www.deezer.com/en/artist/11834013

Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1DFATttAHQi5zOPvZitP26

Itunes


SHOP

Official Store
https://www.anbaric.se/butik/

Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/search?q=anbaric

Cdon.se/fi/dk/no
https://cdon.se/search?q=anbaric

Amazon.com
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=anbaric&ref=nb_sb_noss_2

Ginza.se
https://www.ginza.se/artist/anbaric/72627081

Prostudiomaster
https://www.prostudiomasters.com/album/page/41609


SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/anbaric.studio/

Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/anbaricstudio/

Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5cd462c227aa371d8cfc88b1

Minds
https://www.minds.com/ANBARIC/
Keywords
musicrockmetalguitarswedenbassvinyldrumsfinlandhardrocknewreleaserockbandrockmusicpowertrio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy