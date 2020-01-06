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Anbaric Rockband Sweden
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23 views • January 06, 2020
In 2017 the debut album “Illusion Of The Holy” was released and immediately was
praised worldwide by both critics and fans.
A crucial second, self-titled album will hit the streets 10th of October. Fear not, the
follow-up features an vibrant, extremely hungry band ready to take on the world.
Anbaric has never been more focused and to the point. 13 groovy tracks featuring
the first single “Grand Innovations”, along with heavy, potent tunes as “Sisu”,
“Angels Falling”, “Landscape of Discontent”, “I Stand Corrected” and the gripping
power ballad “Room 724”.
Recorded by guitar virtuoso Mattias IA Eklundh, with a guest appearance by Harcore
Superstar ‘s Jocke Berg and mixed by Martin Sandvik, this record is a must-hear.
Available as 180-gram gatefold LP, CD and digital download from TSP productions.
Line-up:
Kim Andrei: vocals, bass, Kimmo Komulainen: guitar, Mika Vainio: drums
Official website
https://www.anbaric.se
Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiGi-U18QMGnKlITRy2Fugw
Deezer
https://www.deezer.com/en/artist/11834013
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1DFATttAHQi5zOPvZitP26
Itunes
SHOP
Official Store
https://www.anbaric.se/butik/
Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/search?q=anbaric
Cdon.se/fi/dk/no
https://cdon.se/search?q=anbaric
Amazon.com
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=anbaric&ref=nb_sb_noss_2
Ginza.se
https://www.ginza.se/artist/anbaric/72627081
Prostudiomaster
https://www.prostudiomasters.com/album/page/41609
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/anbaric.studio/
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/anbaricstudio/
Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5cd462c227aa371d8cfc88b1
Minds
https://www.minds.com/ANBARIC/
praised worldwide by both critics and fans.
A crucial second, self-titled album will hit the streets 10th of October. Fear not, the
follow-up features an vibrant, extremely hungry band ready to take on the world.
Anbaric has never been more focused and to the point. 13 groovy tracks featuring
the first single “Grand Innovations”, along with heavy, potent tunes as “Sisu”,
“Angels Falling”, “Landscape of Discontent”, “I Stand Corrected” and the gripping
power ballad “Room 724”.
Recorded by guitar virtuoso Mattias IA Eklundh, with a guest appearance by Harcore
Superstar ‘s Jocke Berg and mixed by Martin Sandvik, this record is a must-hear.
Available as 180-gram gatefold LP, CD and digital download from TSP productions.
Line-up:
Kim Andrei: vocals, bass, Kimmo Komulainen: guitar, Mika Vainio: drums
Official website
https://www.anbaric.se
Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiGi-U18QMGnKlITRy2Fugw
Deezer
https://www.deezer.com/en/artist/11834013
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1DFATttAHQi5zOPvZitP26
Itunes
SHOP
Official Store
https://www.anbaric.se/butik/
Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/search?q=anbaric
Cdon.se/fi/dk/no
https://cdon.se/search?q=anbaric
Amazon.com
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=anbaric&ref=nb_sb_noss_2
Ginza.se
https://www.ginza.se/artist/anbaric/72627081
Prostudiomaster
https://www.prostudiomasters.com/album/page/41609
SOCIAL MEDIA
https://www.facebook.com/anbaric.studio/
https://www.instagram.com/anbaricstudio/
Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5cd462c227aa371d8cfc88b1
Minds
https://www.minds.com/ANBARIC/
Keywords
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