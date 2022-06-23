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Venom in The Cocktail (+ The Anti-Venom Within Your Own Body)
Dr. Edward Group
Dr. Edward GroupCheckmark Icon
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4314 views • June 23, 2022

Exclusive clip from our June Q&A for members of my online school, The Global Healing Institute. These are private events where I can answer your uncensored medical questions, including this one about my Universal Protection Health Protocol.  My course on Urotherapy explains the greatest medical secret in history - The suppressed method of healing ourselves with our own perfect medicine. 

Learn more by becoming a member of GHI ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe

 

––––––––––––––

THE GLOBAL HEALING INSTITUTE ➤➤

Member benefits:

--- Dr. Group’s 5 self-healing courses

--- Monthly Q&As to ask him anything

--- A private uncensored channel of healers sharing resources from around the world

--- Private invites to wellness retreats and virtual summits

--- Annual guided water fast with the community to reset your body

--- X2 loyalty points and FREE Shipping on all Global Healing orders

BECOME A MEMBER ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe

 

––––––––––––––

ABOUT DR. GROUP ➤➤

Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, and DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.

 

MEET DR. GROUP ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/

 

SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE EMPOWERMENT ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe

 

–––––––––––––

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA ➤➤

UNCENSORED Telegram (My preferred channel) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drgroupofficial/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup/

 

–––––––––––––

DISCLAIMER ➤➤

The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.

 


Keywords
natural healthlife coachholistic healthsheddingmembershipwellnesssecrets to healthjaburine therapyvenomcocktaildr groupcovidhealing journeysnake venomurotherapysecrets of healthanti-venomhealth protocol
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy