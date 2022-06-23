Venom in The Cocktail (+ The Anti-Venom Within Your Own Body)

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Exclusive clip from our June Q&A for members of my online school, The Global Healing Institute. These are private events where I can answer your uncensored medical questions, including this one about my Universal Protection Health Protocol. My course on Urotherapy explains the greatest medical secret in history - The suppressed method of healing ourselves with our own perfect medicine.
Learn more by becoming a member of GHI ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe
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THE GLOBAL HEALING INSTITUTE ➤➤
Member benefits:
--- Dr. Group’s 5 self-healing courses
--- Monthly Q&As to ask him anything
--- A private uncensored channel of healers sharing resources from around the world
--- Private invites to wellness retreats and virtual summits
--- Annual guided water fast with the community to reset your body
--- X2 loyalty points and FREE Shipping on all Global Healing orders
BECOME A MEMBER ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe
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ABOUT DR. GROUP ➤➤
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, and DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
MEET DR. GROUP ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE EMPOWERMENT ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
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FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA ➤➤
UNCENSORED Telegram (My preferred channel) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drgroupofficial/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup/
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DISCLAIMER ➤➤
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.