The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. The Rebirth In Amazing Grace!
Through his amazing grace, we are new creatures. Creatures that have never before previously existed.

Grace and New Beginnings

From Intouch Ministries.

Because of the immeasurable grace of God, it’s never too late for a new life.

2 Corinthians 5:16-18

After a long winter, cherry blossoms emerge in splendor, signaling the arrival of spring and new life. Visitors travel great distances to experience the glorious spectacle in cities like Tokyo and Washington, D.C.


Music video credit:

Saint - Primed And Ready

Real 80s CCM

@Real80sCCM

https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM


The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

