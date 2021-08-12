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Bioweapon Kill Shot is Global WAR Against Common People
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72 views • August 12, 2021
Dr. Lee Merritt, drleemerritt.com, on why this is not a vaccine, shedding issues, legal challenges, more Why are we ignoring adverse effects from cardiopulmonary to tumors, paralysis and others, and continuing at Warp Speed?
source:
The David Knight Show
source:
The David Knight Show
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