#137-Creating an Abstinence-Centered Education Revolution
Richard describes the disconnect between talking about societal breakdown and the cause of societal breakdown, which is the decline of two-parent families.  With nearly 50% of all births in West Virginia (and elsewhere) coming outside of marriage, it is no wonder that schools are filled with out of control youth.
What is the solution? 
A revolution of abstinence-centered education, looking forward to successful marriage as the goal.

societal breakdownfamily breakdownfamily strengtheningabstinence-centered educationsexual ethicstwo-parent familiesschool discipline

