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The Magna Charta, King John Lackland and the Courageous Rev. Stephen Langton
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King John Lackland was named so because he lacked land, being the youngest son of King Henry II. He reigned from 1166-1216 AD. He is sometimes referred to as the very worst of English kings. He is the infa- mous king of the Robin Hood tales. As he taxed the barons heavily, per- secuted the Church, forced the Forest Law on the common people, charged heavy inheritance taxes, Reverend Stephen Langton, the Arch- bishop, searched through English Law for a way to protect the people from his tyranny. He wrote the Magna Carta. He then gathered the barons and nobles to force King John to sign it, at knifepoint. Here fol- lows the details of tyranny brought under law by a Christian patriot who loved the people, loved God’s Word and His law enough to bravely bring a solution to an out-of-control king.
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