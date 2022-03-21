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Bachelor's dream / Video before...
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5 views • March 21, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPx4TQ76tvc
Groom's preparations - video before...
We arrived at the groom's and saw an empty room in which there was a sofa, a wardrobe and a computer on a stool in the corner... And that's all... There is nothing else. They came up with a plot on the go, sent a witness to buy fish and beer ... And the time was about 45 minutes for everything ... What they managed to film, as they say ...
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Groom's preparations - video before...
We arrived at the groom's and saw an empty room in which there was a sofa, a wardrobe and a computer on a stool in the corner... And that's all... There is nothing else. They came up with a plot on the go, sent a witness to buy fish and beer ... And the time was about 45 minutes for everything ... What they managed to film, as they say ...
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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