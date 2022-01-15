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TRUMP VS. DESANTO VS. DIPSHIT DEMON-RAT INTELLECTUAL LOCKDOWNS/LIBTARDS... (TRUMP/DESANTOS2024)
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51 views • January 15, 2022
A Trump DeSanto's Dream Team Ticket Won't happen Because of Trump's Possession By The Vaccine Demon. It Took His Presidency just like it almost took Barron's life when he was 18 Months Old. So a Trump DeSanto Ticket Won't come about and that's a shame... Can you imagine 4 more years of Trump's Economic Policies and 8 years of DeSanto maintaining them? Truly a "Dream Team" Of American Prosperity. But Alas the God of this World is Money and The Prince Of The Air will only allow it to destroy people.
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