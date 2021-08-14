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Coal yields production of GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS
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288 views • August 14, 2021
This was back in 2013 at Rice University.....they probably have thousands of tons of this stuff by now, perhaps millions...

"The prospect of turning coal into fluorescent particles may sound too good to be true, but the possibility exists, thanks to scientists at Rice University.

The Rice lab of chemist James Tour found simple methods to reduce three kinds of coal into graphene quantum dots (GQDs), microscopic discs of atom-thick graphene oxide that could be used in medical imaging as well as sensing, electronic and photovoltaic applications."

Further Info:
http://news.rice.edu/2013/12/06/coal-yields-graphene-quantum-dots/

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6rHW7RxcZQ
Rice University
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coalrice universityquantum dotsgraphene
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