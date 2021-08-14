Coal yields production of GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS

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"The prospect of turning coal into fluorescent particles may sound too good to be true, but the possibility exists, thanks to scientists at Rice University.
The Rice lab of chemist James Tour found simple methods to reduce three kinds of coal into graphene quantum dots (GQDs), microscopic discs of atom-thick graphene oxide that could be used in medical imaging as well as sensing, electronic and photovoltaic applications."
Further Info:
http://news.rice.edu/2013/12/06/coal-yields-graphene-quantum-dots/
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6rHW7RxcZQ
Rice University