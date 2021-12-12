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Global Alert News - #331 - Dane Wigington
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322 views • December 12, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday Dec. 11, 2021.
70 dead in largest multi-state swarm of tornadoes in history. More deaths expected of the seriously injured. More news of the covid scare and fake variants. Vaccine makers oppose laws that protect whistleblowers. Black box invented to record Earth collapse.
70 dead in largest multi-state swarm of tornadoes in history. More deaths expected of the seriously injured. More news of the covid scare and fake variants. Vaccine makers oppose laws that protect whistleblowers. Black box invented to record Earth collapse.
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