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FAKE NEWS FOR BREAKFAST - Fact checking the dumbest show on radio
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28 views • June 04, 2020
Rush makes a rare guest appearance on one of the left's shows called The Breakfast Club. They are well known for serving up fake news for the first meal of the day. It's all you can take, as Rush tries to find common ground. It becomes clear it's hard to reason with those that suffer from a victimhood mentality and push ethno-socialism. Sometimes bad things happen to good people, but America is still the greatest nation on earth. We pray for the fallen, seek justice for all, and wish greatness upon each other.
God Bless America.
Rush Limbaugh -
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/
_________
Video made by: Cash Daily / KWR analyst
Minds: @cashdaily
Know What's Right -
Minds: @knowwhatsright
Twitter: @KWRnews2020
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
God Bless America.
Rush Limbaugh -
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/
_________
Video made by: Cash Daily / KWR analyst
Minds: @cashdaily
Know What's Right -
Minds: @knowwhatsright
Twitter: @KWRnews2020
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
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