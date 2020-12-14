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THE SHOT HEARD ‘ROUND THE WORLD
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481 views • December 14, 2020
THE SHOT HEARD ‘ROUND THE WORLD
With the UK being the first western country to greenlight the #Covid19 vaccine to healthcare workers and the elderly, the media lauded the first recipient this week, a 90 year old woman, with their usual fanfare and excitement despite extensive safety concerns.
#UKVaccineApproval #UKVaccineRollout
With the UK being the first western country to greenlight the #Covid19 vaccine to healthcare workers and the elderly, the media lauded the first recipient this week, a 90 year old woman, with their usual fanfare and excitement despite extensive safety concerns.
#UKVaccineApproval #UKVaccineRollout
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