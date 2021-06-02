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Scamdemic Produced Big Pharma Billionaires As Doctor Warns Of "Bioweapons Thrust Upon The Public"
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130 views • June 02, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and Professor of Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine, Dallas, TX USA. He has 40 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in TheHill and on FOX NEWS Channel. Though he is pro-vaccine, he is warning of the COVID injections, saying that they are "bioweapons" thrust upon the public. Meanwhile, 9 Big Pharma pimps have become billionaires during the scamdemic.
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