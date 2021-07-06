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'Mental health issues affecting physical health' of abandoned small business owners
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11 views • July 06, 2021
Sky News Australia, July 3, 2021
Small Business Women Australia Founder Amanda Rose says the mental health issues arising due to lockdowns are also affecting the physical health of small business owners due to the stress of needing to pay bills or staff.
"I know people have been hospitalised from stress because they can't pay their bills or for the responsibility, they can't pay their staff," she said.
"I know one business who said the $10,000 they will get will only pay for staff for a week, so they will have to fork out for the next week, and we don't know if it's going to continue, particularly in NSW."
Small Business Women Australia Founder Amanda Rose says the mental health issues arising due to lockdowns are also affecting the physical health of small business owners due to the stress of needing to pay bills or staff.
"I know people have been hospitalised from stress because they can't pay their bills or for the responsibility, they can't pay their staff," she said.
"I know one business who said the $10,000 they will get will only pay for staff for a week, so they will have to fork out for the next week, and we don't know if it's going to continue, particularly in NSW."
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