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How to be "prayed up"
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30 views • October 25, 2021
In this video, we explain what being "prayed up" is and why being "prayed up" is important, especially these days with the COVID-19 situation we are living through. It is very important to be ready for what the devil is going to throw at you as people are losing their jobs and resources for their households.
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