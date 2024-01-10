Create New Account
Maverick News: Freedom Fighters Building Parallel Economy | Rebel News Reporter "Assault Arrest"
Maverick News
Unlock a world of economic independence with Maverick News Top Stories! Discover how freedom-minded entrepreneurs and conservatives are spearheading a parallel economy, investing billions to reshape the landscape. Join Maverick News Host and Veteran Journalist Rick Walker in this exclusive broadcast as he delves into the groundbreaking ELEVATE platform. This online e-commerce gem is Freedom Oriented, offering a compelling alternative to corporate giants like Amazon and Big Box Stores.

In today's must-watch episode, explore vital news stories:


Escaping Economic Tyranny

Israel - Hamas Relations

David Menzies' Assault Arrest Covered by Rebel News

Join us on this journey towards a liberated economy and stay informed on today's critical issues. #MaverickNews #FreedomEconomy #ELEVATEPlatform

