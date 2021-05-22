© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN SAYS WE SHOULD NOW BE SCARED OF ALIENS AND MORE MEDICAL INFO BEING COVERED UP
Follow
0
Share
Report
153 views • May 22, 2021
Credit to Odessa Orlewicz
Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/
Exploring Biodigital Convergence: https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/
Manitoba Chief Microbiologist and Laboratory Specialist: 56% of positive “cases” are not infectious:
https://peckford42.wordpress.com/2021/05/12/manitoba-chief-microbiologist-and-laboratory-specialist-56-of-positive-cases-are-not-infectious/
Doctors Testify Before Texas State Senate to Oppose Mandatory Kill Shot!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EvbP4nBfgpdI/
Retired US Navy Chief explains tech witnessed in UFO aircraft sighting: https://youtu.be/azZ4XAZuVk4
Half of CDC, NIH, and FDA Employees Refused the Experimental COVID-19 Jabs: https://welovetrump.com/2021/05/15/half-of-cdc-nih-and-fda-employees-refused-the-experimental-covid-19-jabs/
Dr. Christine Grady- Fauci’s WIFE- Works For NIH And Is The Senior Researcher Who Rubber-Stamps Human Vaccines: Still Think This Isn’t A Controlled Catastrophe?: https://arlinreport.com/2020/07/31/dr-christine-grady-faucis-wife-works-for-nih-and-is-the-senior-researcher-who-rubber-stamps-human-vaccines-still-think-this-isnt-a-controlled-catastrophe-the-truth/
Klaus Schwab: Great Reset Will “Lead to a Fusion of Our Physical, Digital and Biological Identity”:
https://summit.news/2020/11/16/klaus-schwab-great-reset-will-lead-to-a-fusion-of-our-physical-digital-and-biological-identity/
Jacques Attali, 1981, advisor to François Mitterrand: https://killingontario.com/pdf/The_Future_of_Life.pdf
Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/
Exploring Biodigital Convergence: https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/
Manitoba Chief Microbiologist and Laboratory Specialist: 56% of positive “cases” are not infectious:
https://peckford42.wordpress.com/2021/05/12/manitoba-chief-microbiologist-and-laboratory-specialist-56-of-positive-cases-are-not-infectious/
Doctors Testify Before Texas State Senate to Oppose Mandatory Kill Shot!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EvbP4nBfgpdI/
Retired US Navy Chief explains tech witnessed in UFO aircraft sighting: https://youtu.be/azZ4XAZuVk4
Half of CDC, NIH, and FDA Employees Refused the Experimental COVID-19 Jabs: https://welovetrump.com/2021/05/15/half-of-cdc-nih-and-fda-employees-refused-the-experimental-covid-19-jabs/
Dr. Christine Grady- Fauci’s WIFE- Works For NIH And Is The Senior Researcher Who Rubber-Stamps Human Vaccines: Still Think This Isn’t A Controlled Catastrophe?: https://arlinreport.com/2020/07/31/dr-christine-grady-faucis-wife-works-for-nih-and-is-the-senior-researcher-who-rubber-stamps-human-vaccines-still-think-this-isnt-a-controlled-catastrophe-the-truth/
Klaus Schwab: Great Reset Will “Lead to a Fusion of Our Physical, Digital and Biological Identity”:
https://summit.news/2020/11/16/klaus-schwab-great-reset-will-lead-to-a-fusion-of-our-physical-digital-and-biological-identity/
Jacques Attali, 1981, advisor to François Mitterrand: https://killingontario.com/pdf/The_Future_of_Life.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.