Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - A Vaccination for Door Knobs & Toilet Seats (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.24.17)

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The show's title is A Vaccination for Door Knobs and Toilet Seats
Dr Daniels examines transmission patterns and immunization patterns for the Measles Mumps and Rubella. Using Gov information sources Dr Daniels reveals that person to person spread is not the mode of transmission. Shocking Disclosures by Gov Sources demonstrate knowledge that vaccines could never be effective and reveal the true source of outbreaks. Tune in.
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