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Americans FUME after Biden Brags his Admin is Saving Us $0.16 on Cost of July 4th Cookout
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70 views • July 03, 2021
Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports, The Joe Biden administration just made the most bizarre economic brag in recent memory. They claim that compared to last year, they are saving Americans a whopping sixteen cents on the cost of a July 4th cookout. Sixteen cents. Are people supposed to be thankful or impressed?
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