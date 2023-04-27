Are These Hazy Dispersal Trails Above My Garden Capable Of Forming Shapes Now??? -- NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

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Apr 28, 2023 28, 2023What the heck is going on here? Subscribe to the channel : https://tinyurl.com/mr4cpasv Thank you!
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
David Albert Yates UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
SKYWATCH_SWFL
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1
OCA
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ourcleanair/videos?page=1
Shared from and subscribe to:
Plant Abundance
https://www.youtube.com/@plantabundance/videos