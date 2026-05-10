BRAINWASHED: Why Israelis Are Ranked World’s Most “Aggressive” Tourists

ISRAELIS RANKED WORLD'S WORST TOURISTS — AND IT'S NOT AN ACCIDENT, IT'S THE SYSTEM THAT BUILT THEM.

From the beaches of Thailand to the temples of India, locals across the globe dread the arrival of Israeli tourists — and even the Israeli Foreign Ministry can no longer ignore the problem. This isn't about antisemitism.

This is about TripAdvisor, government warnings, and a recurring pattern of aggression, rudeness, and contempt for local cultures that follows Israeli travelers everywhere they go. But where does this behavior come from? The answer is more disturbing than you think.

IN THIS EPISODE:

• Why governments across Asia and South America are warning about Israeli tourist behavior

• How Zionist indoctrination — starting in kindergarten — creates a culture of exceptionalism and impunity

• Daniella Weiss's own admission that Zionists must "forever commit to brainwashing" Israeli citizens

• Why settler-colonial psychology translates directly into how Israelis treat locals abroad

• Beitar Jerusalem FC — the world's most racist football club — and what happens when its fans travel

• The Amsterdam city council motion declaring Maccabi Tel Aviv unwelcome for contributing to "occupation or racism"

• Why most Israeli tourists are ex-military in their early 20s, trained in a system of structured dehumanization

• How occupation corrupts the occupier — the tragedy of young Israelis who've lost the capacity for humility

• The moral case for boycotting Israeli tourists — following hotel and restaurant owners in Japan, Thailand, and Spain

• Why ordinary Israelis must pay a price for complicity before the state will ever stop committing war crimes

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Mirrored - The CJ Werleman Show

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