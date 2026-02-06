BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Help Others Prevent or Reverse Diabetes = Passive & Residual Income WHILE YOU SLEEP for Yourself!
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 1 day ago

Video going over 5 contributing causes of type 2 diabetes & 1 main 1 according to Danny Zen. To view all the things mentioned, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to have the $ & time to avoid toxins & use a sauna, daily, by living 100% off PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~7 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave me a VM at

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE," watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& visit:

https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes

OR

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse

1. toxins such as plasticizers, heavy metals, pesticides, etc.

To have far-infrared light penetrate up to 6" into your body to dislodge more toxins stored in fatty tissue by using RichwayAndFujiBio.com's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat FDA-registered medical device, visit

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe, NON-toxic, & natural (made w/ just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity) disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic or EPA-registered by:

https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at: https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

To view my "Toxin Avoidance Resource" e-Guide, visit any of:

tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceResources

2. poor sleep. To get a copy of my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED!" e-Guide, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep

3. nutrient deficiencies. To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

For a copy of my "World's Most Nutrient-Dense Foods & Cost-Effective Supplements," visit

https:/tinyurl.com/MaximumNutrition

OR

https:/tinyurl.com/BestFoodsAndSupplements

4. man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs)

To view my "The Best Books, Documentaries & Movies, Videos, Experts/Scientists/Researchers, Organizations, Businesses, & Resources about Non-native Electromagnetic Fields," visit any of:

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.l y/EMFForDummies

Clean-up "dirty electricity" & reduce harmful EMFs w/ UL-listed devices as described @

https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint

OR

tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation

by:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSA

To become a SaticUSA affiliate, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA

5. man-made blue light. Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101 OR https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies

&

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

To help others by becoming a VivaRays affiliate, fill-out:

https://af.uppromote.com/vivarays/register?ref=a0XfcVgj1L&p=31171

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestBlueBlockers

Keywords
diabetesnetwork marketingbest mlm companymitochondrial health
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The flavanoid fix: How chocolate and tea counteract the stress of modern life

The flavanoid fix: How chocolate and tea counteract the stress of modern life

Willow Tohi
Ancient spices can revolutionize modern medicine&#8217;s battle against chronic disease

Ancient spices can revolutionize modern medicine’s battle against chronic disease

Lance D Johnson
Banish boring water: How to turn plain water into a healing wellness drink

Banish boring water: How to turn plain water into a healing wellness drink

Cassie B.
GLP-1 Drugs: Reawakening Eating Disorders in a Broken Medical System

GLP-1 Drugs: Reawakening Eating Disorders in a Broken Medical System

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Natural protein REELIN could repair leaky gut and alleviate depression

Study: Natural protein REELIN could repair leaky gut and alleviate depression

Ramon Tomey
The MYOPIA epidemic: Why half the world may need glasses by 2050

The MYOPIA epidemic: Why half the world may need glasses by 2050

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy