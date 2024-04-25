Create New Account
The Real Definition of a Sucker Punch
In this tutorial, we talk about the real definition of a sucker punch.

When you’re confronted by a threatening individual, you have to be particularly careful of getting sucker punched. A sucker punch can come from the attacker himself or another person assisting him.

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

self defensesucker punchself defense videosself defense tipsthe real definition of a sucker punchdefinition of a sucker punchsucker punch self defenseself defense tutorialself defense dvd

