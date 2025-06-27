GOD AND COUNTRY NOW Welcomes- The Rebel Patient Rev. Margaret Aranda Ferrante, MD, PhD, FACFEI, CTP

This week on our podcast, we have an incredibly powerful and inspiring guest joining us: Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante. A Stanford-trained anesthesiologist and critical care specialist, Dr. Ferrante's life took an unexpected turn after a traumatic car accident left her with a severe brain injury and battling dysautonomia for twelve years.

Her story is one of miraculous recovery and unwavering advocacy. After being bedridden for over a decade, she shares how her faith led to a profound healing. Dr. Ferrante has become a fearless patient advocate, famously challenging legislation like California's AB2098, which she opposed at a press conference at the Sacramento Capitol Building. This stance led to a relentless pursuit by the medical board, ultimately resulting in the surrender of her medical license and the rescinding of her Board Certifications.

More recently, Dr. Ferrante has bravely exposed what she calls "legal euthanasia" in hospitals, drawing parallels to systems in Canada and France. She continues to speak out against what she perceives as a "worldwide agenda of murdering people in hospitals" and "the battle for souls."

You can find her daily blog on Substack, her four books on Amazon, and follow her on Twitter/X @TheRebelPatient.

Join us to hear Dr. Ferrante's extraordinary journey and her crucial insights into patient advocacy and the challenges facing healthcare today.





