Deoxyribonucleic acid: fact-checking the fact-checkers!?

Source 1: https://www.genome.gov/genetics-glossary/Double-Helix Double Helix; Published by National Human Genome Research Institute; The Forefront of Genomics; USA.gov; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: August 12, 2022.
Source 2: https://youtu.be/QWwKkGmwhsA
DNA double helix: how James Watson and Francis Crick cracked the secret of life; Published by The Guardian; YouTube; Date published: April 29, 2013; Date of website access: August 12, 2022.
Source 3: https://youtu.be/Drm4sqtF5zc
Verify: No, the coronavirus vaccines won't change your DNA; Published by
WUSA9; YouTube; Date published: December 11, 2020; Date of website access: August 12, 2022.
(Thumbnail) — Source 4:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triple-stranded_DNA
Sublink: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triple-stranded_DNA#/media/File:TriplexDNA(1BWG).png
Sublink: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:TriplexDNA(1BWG).png
Triple-stranded DNA; Published on Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia; Date published: unknown; Date the webpage was last edited: August 12, 2022, at 09:10 (UTC).; The image was posted on Wikimedia Commons; Triplex DNA structure. The arrows are going from the 5' end to the 3' end.; Pymol image of a triplex DNA structure (PDB: 1BWG). The arrows are going from the 5' end to the 3' end.; (PDB: 1BWG); Image credit goes to DubOOIan - Own work; CC BY-SA 4.0; File: TriplexDNA(1BWG).png; Date the image file was created: November 10, 2018; Date of website access: August 12, 2022.
Source 5: https://www.modernatx.com/
Sublink: https://www.modernatx.com/patents
Sublink: https://assets.modernatx.com/m/197fe68e2047ca6a/original/US10703789.pdf
Moderna incorporated website; © 2022 Moderna, Inc.; Date created: unknown; Date of website access: August 12, 2022.
Source 6:
https://assets.modernatx.com/m/197fe68e2047ca6a/original/US10703789.pdf
United States Patent De Fougerolles et al
Patent No.: US 10,703,789 B2; Date of Patent:*Jul. 7, 2020; MODIFIED POLYNUCLEOTIDES FOR THE PRODUCTION OF SECRETED PROTEINS; Applicant: Moderna TX, Inc., Cambridge, MA (US); Inventors: Antonin De Fougerolles, Waterloo (BE); Justin Guild, Framingham, MA (US); Moderna TX, Inc., Cambridge, MA (US); Notice: Subject to any disclaimer, the term of this patent is extended or adjusted under 35 U.S.C. 154 (b) by 0 days. This patent is subject to a terminal disclaimer.; Appl. No.: 16/438,978; Filed: Jun. 12, 2019; Prior Publication Data US 2020/0017565 A1 Jan. 16, 2020; Date of website access: August 13, 2022.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.