Nick Nittoli Shares How the Music Industry has Changed | Bob & Eric Save America with Eric Matheny & Bob Dunlap
Freedom First Network
Published 14 hours ago

Musician and Producer Nick Nittoli joins this episode of Bob & Eric Save America. 


Co-hosts Eric Matheny and Bob Dunlap lead the conversation as they discuss how the music industry has changed as of late, as well as Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Joe Biggs’ sentencing for January 6th.

current eventspoliticsconservativepodcastentertainmentdonald trumpgopmagarepublicanamerica firstrappermusic industryeric mathenybob and eric save americabob dunlapnick nittoli

