Nick Nittoli Shares How the Music Industry has Changed | Bob & Eric Save America with Eric Matheny & Bob Dunlap

Musician and Producer Nick Nittoli joins this episode of Bob & Eric Save America.
Co-hosts Eric Matheny and Bob Dunlap lead the conversation as they discuss how the music industry has changed as of late, as well as Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Joe Biggs’ sentencing for January 6th.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.