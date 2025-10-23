The COTTONWOOD

Cottonwood Trees grow all over Western America. They favor wet areas and near creeks and ponds. They are a brilliant Green in the Spring and Summer, and turn Yellow in the Fall! In Winter, they are dormant.

This giant Cottonwood was more than fifty feet tall and three feet in diameter at the base. It fell with a huge racket during a violent storm. To get it out was almost impossible, and it took a large Log Loader to get the job done. The Loader was able to break it up into small chunks so smaller equipment could handle it!

Here you can follow along as the tree is cleared!