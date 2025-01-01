⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (1 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces defeated units of one motorised Infantry brigade of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades close to Malye Prokhody, Sininovka, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 45 troops, one motor vehicle, and one 152-mm D-20 gun.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line, defeated manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one assault brigade of the AFU, five territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade close to Dvurechnaya, Ivanovka, Kovsharovka (Kharkov region), Torskoye and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic). Nine counter-attacks of AFU assault groups were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 330 troops, one tank, three pickup trucks, one French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm Gvozdika howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one UK-made L119 guns. One Nota electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot have been neutralised.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines, defeated formations of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one infantry brigade, and one airmobile brigade of the AFU near Chasov Yar, Dalneye, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an enemy assault group was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 250 troops, one motor vehicle, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades, two assault battalions of the AFU, one marine brigade, and two national guard brigades close to Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Aleksandropol, Shevchenko, Dachenskoye, Slavyanka, Baranovka, Ulyanovka, and Peschanoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Fourteen AFU counter-attacks were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 235 troops, two tanks, one UK-made Spartan armoured personnel carrier, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, one French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, and one 152-mm D-20 gun.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces' units continued advancing into the depths of the enemy's defence, defeated formations of one tank brigade, two mechanised brigades of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Razliv, Bogatyr, Neskuchnoye, Velikaya Novosyolka, and Zelyonoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks of enemy assault groups were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 150 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled system, one Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one UK-made 105-mm L119 gun.

▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces' units hit manpower and hardware of one AFU infantry brigade and two territorial defence brigades close to Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye region), Pridneprovskoye, Berislav (Kherson region), and Kherson. The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 troops, six motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 gun.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged power facilities that provided for the operation of the enterprise of the Ukrainian military industry, the infrastructure of military airfields, assemblies for storing uncrewed surface vehicles, and clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 142 areas.

▫️ Air defence systems shot down seven U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS and Uragan projectiles as well as 66 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️ The Black Sea Fleet units neutralised three AFU uncrewed surface vehicles.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 650 aircraft and 283 helicopters, 39,047 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,127 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,504 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,120 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,685 units of special military vehicles have been neutralised.