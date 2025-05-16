© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The American Mercury Chronicles Week Three of the Leo Frank Trial: The Defense Takes Over
This video, part of The American Mercury’s centennial series, focuses on the third week (August 11–17, 1913) of the Leo Frank trial, a pivotal moment where the defense, led by elite attorneys Luther Rosser and Reuben Arnold, began its case to prove Frank’s innocence in the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan. Drawing from the Leo Frank Trial Brief of Evidence, it examines the defense’s efforts to refute the prosecution’s evidence, including forensic findings of Phagan’s blood and hair in the factory and Jim Conley’s testimony implicating Frank in the crime. The episode also highlights the role of detective agencies like the Pinkertons, openly working with the police, and the Burns agency, allegedly covertly supporting Frank.
