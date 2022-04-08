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#178 Today's Boondoggle- with Ronny and Vicky of Sicksense
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In this episode Bill talks with Ronny and Vicky of the band Sicksense.
We talk about Vicky growing up in Greece and gravitating towards the metal scene there before coming to the states with her band The Agonist. Robby shares his story training under Seth Rollins to be a Pro Wrestler and being recruited by Rich Ward to join Stuck Mojo and how through that relationship he first met Vicky and their mutual love of Slipknot led to them eventually tying the KNOT.
We also talk about their latest EP Kings Today and the interpretations behind it, working together to create art and music as husband and wife, what they'd like to do on tour and will it include Delly the Teddy Bear, their music video for Kings Today and why you shouldn't wear white on spaghetti night, the importance of open dialogue, the similarities between capitol hill and a pro wrestling locker room, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
We talk about Vicky growing up in Greece and gravitating towards the metal scene there before coming to the states with her band The Agonist. Robby shares his story training under Seth Rollins to be a Pro Wrestler and being recruited by Rich Ward to join Stuck Mojo and how through that relationship he first met Vicky and their mutual love of Slipknot led to them eventually tying the KNOT.
We also talk about their latest EP Kings Today and the interpretations behind it, working together to create art and music as husband and wife, what they'd like to do on tour and will it include Delly the Teddy Bear, their music video for Kings Today and why you shouldn't wear white on spaghetti night, the importance of open dialogue, the similarities between capitol hill and a pro wrestling locker room, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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