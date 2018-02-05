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5/02/18 NXIVM: Sex-Cult Island? Branson, Obama, Iran Dog & Pony #SUBPOENA
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90 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
5/02/18 NXIVM: Sex-Cult Island? Bronson, Obama, Iran Dog & Pony #SUBPOENA5/2/18 Obama has now been reported by Infowars to have attended NXIVM parties at Branson's exclusive Caribbean Island. YCMTSU!!! Meanwhile, Trump's personal NYC DR. now claiming Trump dictated his bill of health letter! But no word of a medical license being revoked! And Netanyahu's powerpoint presentation on the evil's of Iran appears to be very old information. All the world continues to be a stage as we pray that Q team shows us the money!
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5/02/18 NXIVM: Sex-Cult Island? Bronson, Obama, Iran Dog & Pony #SUBPOENA5/2/18 Obama has now been reported by Infowars to have attended NXIVM parties at Branson's exclusive Caribbean Island. YCMTSU!!! Meanwhile, Trump's personal NYC DR. now claiming Trump dictated his bill of health letter! But no word of a medical license being revoked! And Netanyahu's powerpoint presentation on the evil's of Iran appears to be very old information. All the world continues to be a stage as we pray that Q team shows us the money!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Thanks so much for everyone supporting You Are Free TV! I feel so blessed to have such an incredible audience who values the content of this channel! WE, the People, are the ones we have been waiting for. It is time to wait no more! Be your own hero! Be Free! Do what you know you were meant to do! You Are Free!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
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