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Model Grand Jury -- Detailed Information Proving It was a "CASEDEMIC" not a Pandemic.
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10 views • March 09, 2022
For the full proceedings of the People's Model Grand Jury see https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f
These "casedemic" selections are from Day 3. Go to the beginning of Day 3 to see even more details on the bogus PCR test. You will also learn of the coming World Health Summit which will consider a world-wide pandemic treaty including world-wide tracking and mandates. The "pandemic" is not over. It is just under the radar now as they prepare to go global: "world pandemic response treaty," "climate change," and "U.N. peace-keeping."
These "casedemic" selections are from Day 3. Go to the beginning of Day 3 to see even more details on the bogus PCR test. You will also learn of the coming World Health Summit which will consider a world-wide pandemic treaty including world-wide tracking and mandates. The "pandemic" is not over. It is just under the radar now as they prepare to go global: "world pandemic response treaty," "climate change," and "U.N. peace-keeping."
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