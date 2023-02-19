Canada is NO LONGER a VIABLE NATION due to an ACT OF GOD!

Need a SIGN?

"Freak storm causes chaos in Sydney as SailGP event cancelled, boat smashed into pieces. Organizers have been forced to cancel the SailGP event in Sydney after strong winds tore Canada’s boat into pieces in wild scenes... Dramatic video has shown the wind smashing through the Canadian boat’s sail, ripping it apart into smithereens." (adelaidenow news)

Thumbnail text: Canada Disqualified from SailGP due to an ACT OF GOD!

