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Trump is the Magician Expect Surprise
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190 views • January 18, 2021
Sorry for the technical difficulties! As the world waits with baited breath for Trump's next move, we take a look at the most important feature in his chart--that of the Magician. Similar to the Magician in the tarot, Trump has some astrological aspects in his chart which screan freedom and rebellion with a purpose. As a result, expecting this magician to pull a rabbit out of his hat at the the last minute would not be unusual for him. We also take another peek at Biden and Kama's chart for a few extra pointers.
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
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