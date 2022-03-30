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AZ State Senator Sonny Borrelli details 733,000 ballots lacking chain of custody documentation
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51 views • March 30, 2022
AZ State Senator Sonny Borrelli Details 733,000 ballots lacking chain of custody documentation

Borrelli: This session we’ve heard multiple bills that secure our future elections. One of the issues is the drop boxes. On March 21st in the Senate government committee, we heard testimony on a bill that would put greater security measures on these drop boxes. Members were informed of evidence from the 2020 election, about the drop boxes. For example, Maricopa County said that they had over 923,000 ballots that were dropped off at the drop boxes. However, documentation can only account for 189,167 ballots. Which means that there’s a deficit of 733,000 ballots. That’s right. Over 733,000 ballots are unaccounted for.

So what have we learned? We learned that the big lie is that “this was a secure election.” I’m sorry, it was not a safe and secure election. We have so many problems with our process that need to be followed through. And laws need to be adhered to and complied with. All of this evidence have been turned over to the Attorney General. Oh and by the way, every Democrat voted no in committee. We’re looking forward to the conclusion of the Attorney General’s investigation.

In addition to this investigation, Dinesh D’Souza’s upcoming documentary, 2000 Mules, is set to expose the widespread voter fraud and nationwide ballot trafficking operation using commercially available geo-tracking cell phone data.
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arizonaauditmaricopa countyforensic auditsonny borrelli
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