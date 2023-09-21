"The DoJ, under your leadership, has become an enforcement arm of the Demo Nat'l Committee"

@Congressman_JVD: : "Never in my life would I have thought I would see our great DOJ turn into a politicized weapon to be wielded by an investigation to attack political rivals... There are some within the department, in my mind, who have betrayed their oaths.
I hold you accountable for the labeling of parents as domestic terrorists standing up for the proper education of their own children. I hold you accountable for the anti-Catholic memo...
And I hold you accountable for unleashing a special counsel with a history of botched investigations on our current president's political rival.
The Department of Justice, under your leadership, has become an enforcement arm of the Democratic National Committee."
