© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you realize that when you dishonor those assigned to a task you also dishonor those who assigned them that task, and that you dishonor THE ONE who assigned THEM—in other words you are dishonoring GOD? Instead of acting in such a wicked, and sinful—indeed abominational—manner, when God comes calling, don’t run, don’t be afraid. Rather, embrace and engage Him because He is your only hope.
#Embrace, #Engage, #YourOnlyHope