12-3-2023 THE SUN IS DEAD IN POLSON, MONTANA DAH!

THE SATANIC NEW WORLD ORDER CAN GO TO HELL! THIS NEVER ENDING CHEMTRAILING WILL NOT OVERCOME ALMIGHTY GOD PROTECTING MY AND MY WIFE. I REBUKE IN THE NAME OF YESHUA/JESUS THIS NEVER ENDING EVIL BOMBARDING MY FRIENDS FAMILY AND LOVED ONES. IF YOU DON'T THINK THIS EVIL ELITE CONTROLS THE WEATHER YOU'RE INSANE! DO YOU REALLY THINK ALL THE OUTDOOR SPORTING EVENTS HAVING PERFECT WEATHER ALL THE TIME JUST HAPPENED? HOW ABOUT IN THE NORTH OF AMERICA THE WEATHER IS NASTY ALL THE TIME. THIS SUN IS DEAD HERE IN MONTANA! WHO HAD NO SPRONG OR FALL. NOW ALL WE HAVE IS A LUKEWARM SUMMER AND HELLISH WINTERS WHILE THE REST OF THE COUNTRY BATHES IN SUNSHINE DAH!! ITS REALLY SAD BECAUSE MONTANA IS ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PLACES IN THE WORLD BARRING ITS NEVER ENDING CHEMTRAILING. ALL OF AMERICA WILL EVENTUALLY EXPERIENCE HELL ON EARTH BECAUSE WE ARE MYSTERY BABYLON WARNED ABOUT IN THE BIBLE...WAKEUP!