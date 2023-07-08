The John Moore Show | July 7, 2023 | Hour 1

1st hour guest: Tom Berryhill on ham radios and tools, 2nd hour, OPEN LINES, 3rd hour guest: Marie Lasater talks about health, COVID, and at-home treatments for teeth, pets, and you. Prepper Tip: Get your radio equipment ready
