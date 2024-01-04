BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #19

In Revelation, chapter 13 John introduces Antichrist and gives his description and where he gets his power. We learn that someone kills him, but he is supernaturally revived. Then John introduces us to the false prophet, and we discover Satan's attempt at a false trinity made up of these three--but they cannot compete against the Triune Godhead!
Transcripts are available on www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN, click the TRANSCRIPTS button. Many interesting articles are available on the blog page, as well.
