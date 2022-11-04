BASES2022 At The Royal Oak - Alan of Salisbury- Ocullt art of Law

Alan of Salisbury gives a talk, at the Royal Oak, Pewsey, in the first of the after lunch talks. He expalins how humanity is programmed from the whom.
Mind Control, and the use of occult law...
How the psychopathic personality in corporations "love bombs you" to submission.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.