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VIRUSES AND SICKNESS - THE EVIDENCE ,, WITH PDF FILE , CDC EVIDENCE
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31 views • August 24, 2021
VIRUSES AND SICKNESS - THE EVIDENCE ,, WITH PDF FILE , CDC EVIDENCE
There is literally ZERO proof that we are contagious to each other. All experimental attempts to prove so have been met with FAILURE!
Public Health Service Experiments from 1919: LINK CDC BELOW
https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/67902
There is literally ZERO proof that we are contagious to each other. All experimental attempts to prove so have been met with FAILURE!
Public Health Service Experiments from 1919: LINK CDC BELOW
https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/67902
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