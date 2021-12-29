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'The Dire Threat Posed by Zionism Satanism to the USA
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31 views • December 29, 2021
Jews are liars the children of the devil who was a liar from the beginning. and they hate your Christian guts. They want you dead, jews did 9 11, now they have brought death to the word with the COVID hoax tricking you by fear to take the poison. I shall fear no evil even though I pass through the valley of death
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