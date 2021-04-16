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OUTRAGED! CALLING OUT BIDEN & BLM (BURN,LOOT,MURDER) ALL LIVES MATTER!!!!!
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90 views • April 16, 2021
TELLING IT LIKE IT IS TO BIDEN & BLM! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE!!! I AM CALLING THEM ALL OUT, NO HOLDING BACK! AND I AIN'T SCARED! BLM STANDS FOR BURN,LOOT & MURDER AND I AM CALLING OUT ALL THOSE THUGS! HMMMM.
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