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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 08 October 2020
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26 views • October 09, 2020
Need to Know (08 October 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. Trump indicates AG Barr has enough to charge Obama and Biden! Trump tells Pelosi Stimulus Check is back in her court. How will Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis affect campaign? Riots in Milwaukee! Voters did not like Kamala in Debate--Pence won according to 75% of poll respondents. Photo overlays prove False flags! Trump rejects virtual debate. Trump says US military out of Afghanistan by Christmas! AOC hangs Green New Deal around Biden’s neck. NBC lies about Biden supporters as impartial voters. Justice Department wants death penalty reinstated for Boston Bombing False Flag.
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