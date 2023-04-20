Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





WARNING Turpentine In Plastic Bottles Is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3tdFQ9X

WARNING Turpentine In Metal Containers is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3HLDebn





Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html

Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html

My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil/





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Can Turpentine Kill Any Type of Parasites Anywhere In Your Body?





A lot of people who become aware of taking Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) internally do so because they are looking for a powerful parasite cleanse and Turpentine has very potent anti parasitic effects.





And one big question I get asked time and time again in regard to Turpentines anti parasitic benefits is "Can Turpentine Kill Any Type of Parasite Anywhere In A Persons' Body?", so I have created this video to answer this question fully so you can gain clarity around this if you desire to do so.





If you want to hear my response fully make sure to watch this video "Can Turpentine Kill Any Type of Parasite Anywhere In Your Body?" from start to finish.





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno