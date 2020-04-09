Klemens Ionic/Colloidal/Micro-Particles Silver Generator

Klemens Pulsers PEMF does not endorse the ingestion of colloidal silver. We advise that it is safest ONLY to use colloidal silver topically as a disinfectant and surface cleaner and not to ingest it.Available here:Medical journals provide the following information on colloidal silver.What Is Colloidal Silver?Colloidal silver consists of tiny silver particles in a liquid that is sometimes promoted on the Internet as a dietary supplement. However, evidence supporting health-related claims is lacking. In fact, colloidal silver can be dangerous to your health.Is Colloidal Silver Safe?Colloidal silver can cause serious side effects. The most common is argyria, a bluish-gray discoloration of the skin, which is usually permanent.Colloidal silver can also cause poor absorption of some drugs, such as certain antibiotics and thyroxine (used to treat thyroid deficiency).The FDA also warned in 1999 that colloidal silver isn’t safe or effective for treating any disease or condition.The FDA and the Federal Trade Commission have taken action against a number of companies for making misleading claims about colloidal silver products.Method 1 – producing micro, ionic/colloidal particlesRefer to video and photo for instructions which are as follows:1. Place a tea-towel on a chopping board on a bench-top.2. Put a glass jar that holds up to one litre, on the tea-towel.3. Fill the jar ¾ full of distilled water or to a level that will reach just under the plastic attachments on the silver rods. (eg We use Moore’s or Pureau distilled water which is available at Woolworths or Coles supermarkets)4. Push the silver rods into the Colloidal Silver Generator (CSG).5. Plug the power jack into the CSG.6. Plug the CSG power pack into the AC power point on the wall.7. Plug the bubbler/aerator lead into the AC power point on the wall. (Bubblers should include a minimum of 50 cm of tubing and an air-stone which will attach to the end of the tubing. Suitable bubblers can be purchased online or at a aquarium or pet shop).8. Place the air-stone and tubing into the glass jar so that the air-stone sits on the bottom of the jar under the water.9. Place the CSG silver rods into the water so that the tubing is between the two silver rods. The mouth of the jar supports the CSG and prevents from falling into the water. (Do not submerge the CSG or the plastic connectors on the silver rods. Only the silver rods, air-stone and tubing should be in the water.10. Turn on the power to the bubbler at the power point.11. Turn on the power to the CSG at the power point.12. Bubbles will be seen coming from the air-stone and the CSG green light will be on.13. Wait 30 mins for the CSG to create the silver water.14. The CSG will NOT turn off automatically.15. After 30 minutes, turn off the power to both the CSG and the bubbler and unplug them from the power points.16. Remove the CSG and the air-stone from the water. Ensure that no silver water is splashed onto the laminated bench-top. Do not turn the CSG upside down with the wet rods in it, as the silver water might flow down into the CSG and cause a malfunction.17. Use a soft, wet cloth to remove the dark oxide from the silver rods. It is easier to remove the dark oxide from the silver rods immediately after use while the rods are still wet by using a soft, wet cloth. If not cleaned immediately, the scratchie that is included with CSG can be used to gently clean the dark oxide from the silver rods. Dry the silver rods after cleaning them and store the CSG and the silver rods and the bubbler in a safe place. Removing the silver rods is not necessary while cleaning and keeping them in the CSG is advised.18. Store the silver water in a covered dark glass jar/and or in a dark cupboard out of light. Do not refrigerate the silver water.19. Silver water is best used within two weeks as the charged silver particles will eventually lose their charge.