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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1654 - Celestial Lambert - 1st report on the crime
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20 views • July 05, 2021
Upshur, who was being helped by the church that Celestial’s family attends, became obsessed with her, finally attacking her when she rejected his advances. He followed Celestial and her family after church service and attempted to run her over with his car, but Celestial’s friend Zach pushed her out of the way, causing Upshur to miss and hit a couple of wooden utility poles instead. He then got out of the vehicle and began stabbing her in the back, until Zach and family members intervened and detained him until police arrived.
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