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CDC Publishes 'Green Zone' Concentration Camp Protocol, Preparing Masses Imprisonment
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432 views • August 07, 2021
CDC Publishes 'Green Zone' Concentration Camp Protocol, Preparing Masses Imprisonment
https://rumble.com/vkt58j-cdc-publishes-green-zone-concentration-camp-protocol-preparing-masses-impri.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
They're telling you right in the WIDE OPEN!
The CDC is getting ready to transport "high risk" people to 'internment' camps, where they will be segregated for long periods of time.
Find the document here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
https://rumble.com/vkt58j-cdc-publishes-green-zone-concentration-camp-protocol-preparing-masses-impri.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
They're telling you right in the WIDE OPEN!
The CDC is getting ready to transport "high risk" people to 'internment' camps, where they will be segregated for long periods of time.
Find the document here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
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