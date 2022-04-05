“Global Fascism”: Dr. Malone Uses “Plain Talk” to Break Down The World Economic Forum’s Globalist Agenda

Dr. Robert Malone, one of the inventors of mRNA technology, has long been an outspoken critic of the dystopian worldwide response to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly the elite’s push for everyone to take the experimental mRNA vaccines. If you have been paying attention at all over the past two years, it’s no secret (they’ve said so themselves) that the COVID pandemic is part of a broader, more dystopian, agenda, which has been dubbed the “Great Reset” by Klaus Schwab and his globalist cabal of puppets across the West. Earlier this week in an interview with Rebel News, Dr. Malone addressed the pandemic’s connection to the elite’s agenda in, what he calls, “plain talk” – that way, there is no mistaking the sinister nature of their goals. When asked about Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum’s “vigor” towards continuing the pandemic hysteria, Malone did not hold back, even feeling the need to correct the interviewer for being too soft in his description. “Vigor is a kind word,” Malone says with a belly laugh. From Dr. Malone: “Heavy-handed totalitarianism would be the word I would use. So let me comment on that a little bit" Source: https://www.survivethenews.com/global-fascism-dr-malone-uses-plain-talk-to-break-down-the-world-economic-forums-globalist-agenda-video/

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